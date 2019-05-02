Brice has New Farnley in a spin before rain intervenes

The opening day of the new Allrounder Bradford Premier League season was decimated by poor weather last Saturday with no games in the top flight managing to be concluded, despite using the Duckworth Lewis Stern system.

Woodlands looked on course to inflict defeat on pre-season favourites New Farnley before rain intervened.

Left arm spinner Chris Brice claimed 5-36 as Farnley were restricted to 116-9 in a match reduced to 39 overs a side.

Liam Collins was going well on 39 not out as Woodlands raced to 89-4 off 13.5 overs when rain halted proceedings with Alex Lilley (4-30) claiming all the wickets to fall.

Hanging Heaton were closing in on victory away to Farsley before play was washed out.

Paceman David Stiff took the day’s best figures of 6-37 as he helped restrict Farsley to 131-8 in a 29-over contest, with Ryan Cooper (59) leading the way.

Hanging Heaton were progressing nicely and had reached 80-1 from 16 overs when the heavens opened. Opener Nick Connolly was unbeaten on 35 when play was abandoned just four overs before DLS would have taken effect.

Cleckheaton’s Andrew Deegan claimed 5-35 and was supported by new signing Azeem Rafiq (3-53) as Townville made 184-9 in 32 overs.

Townville were led by a second-wicket stand of 100 between two of their new signings, Harry Warwick (63) and Imran Rafique (54).

Cleckheaton were 36-1 after 11 overs of their reply before rain halted proceedings.

Jack Hartley took 5-50 to help dismiss Lightcliffe for 179 but only 5.4 overs of the home side’s reply were possible as they reached 26-0

Wrenthorpe dismissed Undercliffe for 138 in the battle of the newly promoted sides with Wrens reaching six in seven overs before rain saw play abandoned.

Champions Pudsey St Lawrence were due to begin their title defence at home to Methley but play was washed out without a ball being bowled.