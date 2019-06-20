Broadbent joins Bulldogs on loan deal from Leeds as Diskin vows to make changes

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin has vowed to make a host of changes in the wake of last Sunday’s 54-24 defeat to Sheffield Eagles.

Batley travel to Widnes Vikings tomorrow night (Friday) and then face a trip to York City Knights in the 1895 Cup quarter-final next Wednesday

Diskin signed three-quarter Jack Broadbent on a one month loan from Leeds Rhinos on Monday and has not ruled out bringing in further players on dual registration from Huddersfield Giants.

Broadbent, a 17-year-old centre who played his amateur rugby with Batley Boys and Dewsbury Moor, has already had a taste of Championship rugby having scored two tries in three appearances for Featherstone Rovers on dual-registration.

Speaking after his side’s disappointing defeat to Sheffield, Diskin said: “We’ve been very protective about the dual-registration agreement, making sure we protect the dynamic in our squad and don’t upset that.

“But I am going to make wholesale changes because the dynamic of what we’ve got at the moment obviously isn’t working.

“I will ring Huddersfield and see who’s available.

“It is quite obvious as a group they are mentally weak and they need to toughen up. The adversity we’ve been through should make us stronger, but we are mentally weak and that’s what’s killing us at the moment.”