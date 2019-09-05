Bulldogs aim to end with victory at Barrow

Batley Bulldogs will aim to sign off a difficult Betfred Championship campaign with victory away to Barrow Raiders on Sunday.

Batley look set to finish the campaign in 10th place, while Barrow have seen relegation to League One already confirmed but Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin is wary of the tough task awaiting his side in Cumbria.

Diskin said: “We have got a job to do. Barrow are a tough team to play at home, but we’ll do our best to prepare as best we can.”

Batley will be without Alex Bretherton, who picked up an injury in last week’s 64-0 defeat to Featherstone Rovers and the popular centre or back row man is contemplating retirement.

Tom Lillycrop has also retired due to work commitments.

Diskin admitted his side were not mentally ready to take to the field against Featherstone last week following the tragic death of Archie Bruce.

Diskin said: “They are fighting for the top-five and they scored some really good tries.

“The first 15 minutes I thought we were in the game and doing okay, though we made some basic errors.

“But we had no field position and you could tell, emotionally and mentally, my players weren’t at the races.

“There’s a feel of that (wanting the season to be over) but we’ve got a job to do. I am a little bit disappointed in that because the scoreline was embarrassing. It is a reflection of a group that’s mentally and emotionally in a tough place.

“(Archie) was a fantastic kid, a local boy and somebody I’ve known for a few years. The development he made in the last 10 months with us was exponential, you could see his quality of performances improve massively for Dewsbury Moor, to a level where he got his debut with us.

“It is a real tragedy, but the one positive from it is when the boy went to sleep that night he was on top of the world. He was in a great place, he had made his debut and he was in a happy place.”