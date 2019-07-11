Bulldogs aiming to ease pressure

Batley Bulldogs will aim to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Swinton Lions when they welcome Betfred Championship high fliers York City Knights to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday.

Batley coach Matt Diskin admits his side are now under pressure after they slipped to fourth-bottom in the table following last week’s 20-18 defeat at Swinton.

Diskin was left frustrated after his side allowed an 18-8 lead to slip away in the final quarter and said: “We were in control for 60 minutes of the game, then we went away from what had been working for us.

“It was really poor game-management – kicking out on the full, trying to force plays from our own 20-metre area. We gifted them field position; it was really dumb. We were the better team for the majority of it, we just had a brain explosion.

“We’ve got people hot on our heels and with two teams being relegated this year it puts us under a bit of pressure now.

“It’s our own fault because I genuinely don’t believe we should be where we are with the quality we’ve got, but poor game-management and the amount of errors we are making week-in, week-out has led to this position.

“We’ve got to start getting a bit more gritty about our performances.”

Joe Taira faces a spell on the sidelines after he suffered a knee injury in an incident which saw Swinton’s Scott Moore sin-binned, while Niall Walker and Paul Brearley will also be assessed after picking up hamstring injuries last Sunday.

n Batley Bulldogs Supporters Club are running a coach to the 1895 Cup semi-final at Sheffield on July 28.

It will pick up at Birstall Library (11.30am), Branch Road, Batley (11.40am) and the rugby club (11.50am).

The fare is £10 and book direct with Station Coaches on 01924 477230.