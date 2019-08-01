Bulldogs need two wins for Championship survival

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin believes his side need to win two of their final five matches to guarantee their place in the Betfred Championship for next season.

Batley head to bottom side Rochdale Hornets on Sunday with the home side all but consigned to League One .

With two sides facing relegation, the Bulldogs are four points clear of second-bottom Barrow Raiders, who they visit on the final day of the season.

Batley have a crucial derby at home to Dewsbury Rams on August 11 followed by games against Toulouse and Featherstone before ending with the trip to Barrow.

Diskin believes four points should be enough to see them safe, saying: “We have got some very important fixtures coming up, the next two weeks are massive for us.

“If we get two wins there I think we’ll secure our future, but if we show the lack of respect we are doing at the moment for the ball it will be a tough couple of weeks for us.”

Diskin is aware his side must recover quickly from the disappointment of losing last Sunday’s 1895 Cup semi-final at Sheffield Eagles, which ended their dreams of a Wembley appearance.

He added: “We have got to get back to it, ride the emotional upset and get back to the drawing board for Sunday.

“It’s not down to structures or systems and, to be honest, as a coach I would prefer it if it was.

“If it’s structures and systems, as a coach you can control that.

“You can have all the core skill in the world but, if the players drop the ball or throw a loose pass, I can’t control what’s going on between their ears.

“I am not a psychologist, unfortunately and, to be fair, that’s probably what this group needs.

“It is an individual thing, what is going on between the ears and, at the moment, we are pretty weak in that area.

“I can never fault their effort, but they aren’t the smartest group – they lack game intelligence and concentration.”