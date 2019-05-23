Bulldogs prepared for tough Halifax clash

Batley Bulldogs will aim to build on their impressive derby win at Summer Bash when they welcome Halifax to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday.

Batley have not beaten Halifax in the last four meetings between the sides and were edged out 20-18 when they met at The Shay in February.

However, Matt Diskin’s men showed impressive form last week to defeat Dewsbury Rams 30-14 as they completed a derby double to consolidate ninth spot in the Betfred Championship.

Batley are six points behind Halifax, who themselves earned an notable derby success in Blackpool when they overcame Bradford Bulls 21-14 to maintain their unbeaten record under new coach Simon Grix.

Diskin is expecting a tough encounter and knows his Bulldogs side will have to be at their best if they are to claim the points.

Diskin said: “It’s a very tough task. I thought we were very unfortunate not to get a win earlier on in the season against them so we will go into the game with confidence.

“But they were exceptionally good last week. They always get up for the Summer Bash and they were fantastic against Bradford, but there’s nothing there we see that we fear. We know if we can deliver on what we practice we will be more than comfortable.”

Batley will be wary of the threat Halifax’s James Saltonstall poses as he has scored tries in the last five meetings between the sides.