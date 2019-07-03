Bulldogs prop Ward shaves head for Breast Cancer charity

Batley Bulldogs prop forward Michael Ward will ‘brave the shave’ to raise money in memory of Beverley Nicholas later this month.

Ward will shave off his trademark long hair — which he has grown for three years — to raise funds for the Bulldogs Pink Weekend.

Beverley recently lost a long battle with cancer and Ward immediately spoke to her husband, Bulldogs chairman Kevin Nicholas, to discuss the plan.

A Just Giving page set up has already topped £1,500 for Breast Cancer Charities, while Ward will donate his shaved hair to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children who have lost theirs due to cancer treatments.

Ward said: “I joined Batley Bulldogs 18 months ago when myself and my family were made to feel incredibly welcome by players, staff and supporters the second we walked through the door. The sense of family and community within the club are second to none.

“Although I had only known Beverley a relatively short time, she made an immediate impression on me and my family. It is blindingly obvious that she was and incredible woman. She has left a giant hole in the hearts of her family, and the club.

“I believe the most fitting way for me to remember this remarkable woman is to contribute to the Pink Weekend.”

The shave will take place after Batley’s home game against York City Knights on July 14, while donations can be made through www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pinkweekendheadshave.