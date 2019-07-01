Bulldogs show heart in defeat to runaway leaders Toronto

Batley Bulldogs produced a determined display but were unable to prevent defeat at the hands of runaway Betfred Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Batley, especially after the midweek cup exertions against York, but they battled hard against a side who have now won 18 from 19 matches and appear destined for Super League next season.

It was also a memorable day for on loan centre Jack Broadbent as the former Batley Boys junior player made his home debut at a ground where he used to act as a ballboy.

Batley players invited heavyweight boxer David Allen into their dressing room before the game as he was guest of club sponsors Signature Resin Floors and is the latest celebrity to back the Bulldogs.

Toronto wore a special red kit to commemorate Canada Day, which meant the Bulldogs had to wear their grey away strip and it was the Wolfpack who made a blistering start to lead 12-0 inside 10 minutes.

Anthony Mullally made a strong run to set up the attack before Ricky Leutele sent Matty Russell diving over at the corner for the Wolfpack’s 121st try of the season and Gareth O’Brien added a fine touchline conversion to set Toronto on their way.

Blake Wallace was then on hand to side step the Batley defence and send Leutele over by the posts to give O’Brien an easier conversion.

Batley responded well as Broadbent was sent through a gap but play was brought back for a forward pass to deny him a try on his home debut.

Batley were also held up on the try line from another attack and having weathered the spell of pressure, Toronto responded with a third try after 25 minutes.

Bodene Thompson showed a quick turn of pace before passing to Matty Russell, who finished the length of the field charge with his second try of the game, which O’Brien improved.

Batley had been unfortunate not to get on the scoreboard during their spell of pressure but they again responded well and were finally rewarded with a try.

Hooker Alistair Leak made a fine break from acting half-back before sending Louis Jouffret over for a try which the Frenchman converted.

The respite was shortlived however, as Toronto moved play quickly to the other end of the field and O’Brien strolled through a gap in the defence and over for a try.

He also tagged on the fourth goal as Toronto led 24-6 at half-time.

Toronto ended any hopes of a Batley fightback when they added a fifth try just three minutes after the re-start. Andy Ackers broke from acting half-back and had the pace to go over for a try which O’Brien improved.

Batley were in no mood to lie down and they grabbed a deserved second try after 50 minutes.

Scrum-half Danny Yates put over a neat kick which Niall Walker gathered to score.

Joe Mellor produced a strong run to set up another Toronto attack and Ackers scooted away from acting half back to score, with Blake Wallace taking over the kicking duties to convert.

Batley defended stoutly and kept the Wolfpack at bay for the next 15 minutes .

The Bulldogs were finally undone when more good passing created space for Leutele to cross for his second try of the afternoon and Toronto took another step towards their goal of playing in Super League.

Batley meanwhile remain ninth in the table of Sunday’s trip to Swinton Lions.