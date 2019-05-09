Bulldogs switch focus to Summer Bash

Batley Bulldogs will look to regroup ahead of the Summer Bash derby clash against Dewsbury Rams in Blackpool on Sunday May 19.

her side of Easter, during which they recorded impressive wins over Widnes Vikings, neighbours Dewsbury and Swinton Lions before suffering back-to-back defeats against Leigh Centurions and York City Knights.

Batley are not in action this week as they Challenge Cup sixth round takes place but the break gives some of their injured players to recover in time to face Dewsbury in 10 days time.

Prop Joe Taira missed last week’s narrow 28-24 defeat away to York — when Batley produced a brave second half fight back only to come up short — but should be available to face the Rams as he avoided suspension after the match review panel found him not guilty of a dangerous tackle during the recent defeat to Leigh.

Bulldogs stalwarts Johnny Campbell and Alex Bretherton marked notable club milestones with tries in last week’s defeat at Bootham Crescent.

Campbell crossed for a brace of tries on his 150th appearance for the Bulldogs, while Bretherton racked up his 200th game for the club and grabbed a 72nd minute try.

Batley face a tough run of games following the Summer Bash derby with clashes against Halifax, Bradford and Sheffield to come.