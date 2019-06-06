Bulldogs target fourth straight win on trip to Bulls

Batley Bulldogs are relishing Sunday’s trip to Bradford Bulls as they target a fourth straight win in all competitions.

The Bulldogs followed up impressive victories over Dewsbury at Summer Bash and Halifax, by defeating Rochdale Hornets 38-18 to reach the 1895 Cup quarter-finals last Sunday.

They now aim for a third straight Betfred Championship win, which would see them close to within two points of John Kear’s Bulls.

Batley will look to capitalise on Bradford’s tough schedule as the Bulls were edged out 20-16 in a cracking Challenge Cup quarter-final against Halifax last Sunday and then faced a long trip to Barrow Raiders in the 1895 Cup last night (Wednesday).

Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin admits his side will relish the chance to come up against Bradford.

He said: “We are looking forward to going there.

“We’ve just come up short against them a couple of times this year.

“The first two performances we were massively under-par so we want to go there and put in a good showing and see if they can compete with us when we actually perform to the best of our ability.”

Lewis Galbraith picked up an ankle sprain in last week’s victory over Rochdale and the injury was due to be assessed at training on Tuesday, while Batley are looking forward to welcoming other key players back to the fold ahead of a tough period which sees the Bulldogs face Sheffield, Widnes and Toronto in the coming weeks.

Diskin added: “We’ll have a few lads joining full training again next week so we should start to get some numbers back at some point.

“Tyler Dickinson and Danny Yates will be joining in full training in the next couple of weeks, but that doesn’t automatically going to make them available for selection.”