Bulldogs target Rams derby double at Summer Bash

Batley Bulldogs will target a second derby win of the season when they meet Dewsbury Rams at the Summer Bash in front of the Sky TV cameras in Blackpool on Sunday (kick off 3.15pm).

Batley earned the bragging rights on Good Friday with a 20-8 success at Tetley’s Stadium, despite being reduced to 11 men at one stage of the game.

Batley recovered from having Wayne Reittie sent off and Michael Ward sin-binned in the first half as they fought back from 8-0 down to score 20 unanswered points with tries from Alistair Leak, Joe Taira and James Brown plus four Dave Scott goals.

Batley go into Sunday’s derby refreshed having had a week without a game following their Challenge Cup exit and they will look to put on a show in front of the television cameras.

The Bulldogs lie ninth in the table but are just a point above Lee Greenwood’s Rams and they go into the game on the back of defeats to York City Knights and Leigh Centurions.

The Bulldogs Supporters Club are running a coach to Blackpool, leaving the club at 9am, Branch Road at 9.10am and Birstall Library at 9.20 am. It will leave after the Bulldogs v Rams game.

The fare is £14 and bookings can be made direct with Station Coaches on 01924 477230.