Bulldogs target success at Leigh

Jack Broadbent breaks away from York's Jack Teanby to score his first try for the Bulldogs last Sunday.
Batley Bulldogs will aim to build on last week’s draw against York City Knights when they face a tough trip to Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

Batley eased their Betfred Championship relegation worries when they picked up a point from a thrilling 14-14 draw against the second placed Knights, which helped the Bulldogs move four points clear of second-bottom Barrow Raiders.

Leigh currently lie fourth, a point behind York, as they chase a place in the end of season play-offs and the chance to claim a place in Super League next season and they overcame Barrow 24-8 last week.

Batley’s draw ended a five-match losing streak in the Championship and they will now target a surprise win over the Centurions as they look to further boost confidence ahead of next week’s 1895 Cup semi-final away to Sheffield Eagles.

Bulldogs winger Johnny Campbell has a fine record against Leigh having scored four tries in his last three games against the Centurions.

n Spaces remain on Batley Bulldogs Supporters Club coach to the 1895 Cup semi-final at Sheffield on July 28.

It will pick up at Birstall Library (11.30am), Branch Road, Batley (11.40am) and the rugby club (11.50am).

The fare is £10 and book direct with Station Coaches on 01924 477230.