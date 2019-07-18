Bulldogs target success at Leigh

Batley Bulldogs will aim to build on last week’s draw against York City Knights when they face a tough trip to Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

Batley eased their Betfred Championship relegation worries when they picked up a point from a thrilling 14-14 draw against the second placed Knights, which helped the Bulldogs move four points clear of second-bottom Barrow Raiders.

Leigh currently lie fourth, a point behind York, as they chase a place in the end of season play-offs and the chance to claim a place in Super League next season and they overcame Barrow 24-8 last week.

Batley’s draw ended a five-match losing streak in the Championship and they will now target a surprise win over the Centurions as they look to further boost confidence ahead of next week’s 1895 Cup semi-final away to Sheffield Eagles.

Bulldogs winger Johnny Campbell has a fine record against Leigh having scored four tries in his last three games against the Centurions.

n Spaces remain on Batley Bulldogs Supporters Club coach to the 1895 Cup semi-final at Sheffield on July 28.

It will pick up at Birstall Library (11.30am), Branch Road, Batley (11.40am) and the rugby club (11.50am).

The fare is £10 and book direct with Station Coaches on 01924 477230.