Bulldogs target success at York

Batley Bulldogs will target only their second away win in the Betfred Championship when they travel to York City Knights on Sunday afternoon (3pm).

The Bulldogs broke their away duck when they earned a 20-8 Good Friday win at Dewsbury Rams to record a first win on the road.

The derby success came sandwiched in between a terrific win over Widnes and a 32-18 victory over Swinton Lions on Easter Monday, although the three-match winning run came to an end against Leigh last Sunday.

Batley scored two outstanding tries, despite going down 36-16 to the Centurions, including a try of the week contender rounded off by winger Johnny Campbell.

York have lost three of their last four games and Batley know bouncing back from defeat to Leigh would see them close to within four points of the Knights.

The Bulldogs currently lie ninth in the table with four wins from their 12 games but they will look to put pressure on the sides directly above them with victory at York.

The Knights produced a determined display of their own last Saturday before being edged out 30-26 in Toulouse.

Batley have a week off following their trip to York as the Challenge Cup returns before the Championship moves to Blackpool over the weekend of May 18 and 19 for this year’s Summer Bash.