Bulldogs target Wembley final as supporters plan emotional tribute during Eagles semi

Batley Bulldogs are just 80 minutes away from the club’s first appearance in a Wembley final when they travel to Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup on Sunday (kick off 2pm).

Batley overcame York City Knights thanks to Louis Jouffret’s dramatic golden point extra time drop goal to set up the semi-final trip to Sheffield.

Batley look set to be well supported at the Olympic Legacy Park with the official supporters club and the independent travel group both running coaches to the game.

Bulldogs fans are also planning an emotional tribute to Stephen Senior, who passed away recently and would have celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday and supporters of both clubs are being asked to join in a one minute applause during the 66th minute to remember Stephen.

Influential back rower Dane Manning should come back into the reckoning having served a one-match ban during last week’s Championship defeat to Leigh Centurions, while Toby Everett could be in line to play the 100th game of his career.

Everett has featured 19 times for the Bulldogs this season having joined from Dewsbury Rams, where he played 36 games. He also played 23 times for London Broncos, 17 for London Skolars and once for Hemel Stags.

Limited places are available on the supporters club coach to Sheffield and can be booked via Station Coaches on 01924 477230 priced £10.