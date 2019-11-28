Bulldogs thank sponsors Signature Resin for helping attract Lunt to Batley

sors Signature Resin Floors have played a key role in allowing Shaun Lunt to sign for the club ahead of the 2020 Betfred Championship season.

Lunt will work for the company while training and playing for Batley, with Signature Resin also offering him an opportunity to further his career with them once he retires from rugby league.

Paul Clayton, and wife Donna, are avid sponsors and supporters of Batley and the opportunity to help bring a former international and Super League Grand Final winner to the club was too good to miss.

Bulldogs Commercial Manager Danny Maun said: “The support from Signature Resin Floors really helped get the Shaun Lunt deal over the line and they have played a massive part in us capturing such a quality signing.

“Since coming on board as sponsors, Signature Resin have really helped lift the profile of Batley Bulldogs and it is great that they will be again involved next year.”

Lunt is also relishing the new challenge of playing in the Championship and Tweeted: “Really looking forward to ripping in @BatleyRLFC a new chapter and a new challenge! Huge thanks to Paul @SignatureResin for getting it over the line! #ExcitingTimes.”

Batley will now hope Lunt’s signing will help boost season ticket sales for 2020.

The club have frozen prices with adult tickets costing £185 and concessions £135 which are on sale from today (Thursday).

The club are again offering free junior season tickets thanks to sponsorship from Batley burger bar, Frankies.

Junior season tickets cover admission to all home Championship games, and allows the purchase of a half price ticket to the Summer Bash plus access to most away league fixtures, subject to the host club approval.

Bulldogs season ticket holders will also be able to receive a 10 per cent discount on their bill at Frankies on production of their ticket.

The Bulldogs will also host their 2020 shirt launch tonight (Thursday) in the Ron Earnshaw lounge at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium with admission free to all supporters.