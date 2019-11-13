Canterbury scores five in resounding Mirfield Stags success

Mirfield Stags maintained their impressive start to the Pennine League campaign last Saturday as they recorded a resounding 58-4 success away to East Leeds.

It was Mirfield’s fifth straight win in the league and maintains their two point lead over Upton at the top of Division One.

Casey Canterbury led the way with five tries as the Stags completed the double over their West Yorkshire rivals having won 38-24 at home.

The visitors crossed for 10 tries in all to maintain their unbeaten run and increase their points difference advantage over their rivals in the upper reaches of the table.

Half-back Brad Delaney crossed for a brace, while Connor Squires, Jonno Hellings and Omar Alrawi also got over the line.

Squires showed good form with the boot, adding nine conversions from 10 attempts, to cap a great afternoon for the Pennine League pace-setters.

The Stags entertain Sharlston Rovers on Saturday with their opponents arriving on the back of a 36-18 defeat at home to Illingworth last Saturday.

Upton maintained the pressure on Mirfield with a 36-6 victory at home to Hanging Heaton, who are sixth in the eight team division, with two points from their opening three games.

The Stags are in BARLA Yorkshire Cup quarter final action on November 23 when they entertain Siddal Academy, before ending the month with a derby clash at Hanging Heaton.

Shaw Cross Sharks’ Division Two game away to Clayton, along with Thornhill’s trip to Underbank Rangers, were both postponed last week.

The Sharks lack of activity in recent weeks has seen them slip to fourth in the table, as they have only played two league fixtures, winning them both, and they are due to host Underbank on Saturday.

Fryston are the new leaders following their 36-22 victory over Seacroft Sharks last week, with South Yorkshire Eagles a point behind in second after drawing 14-14 at home to Eastmoor Dragons

Thornhill, who are fifth, with two wins and two defeats from four games, will also hope to return to action at home to South Yorkshire Eagles.