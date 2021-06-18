Castleford Tigers, Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs make Jamaica squad

Jamaica Rugby League. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Reggae Warriors will be based in Leeds for this year’s tournament, which begins in October.

Castleford back Jordan Turner has received his first call-up into the Jamaica squad, which also includes Hunslet’s Aaron Jones-Bishop, Alex Brown, Jordan Andrade, Zach Braham and Jy-mel Coleman, Greg Johnson of Batley and Rams’ Jon Magrin and Keenen Tomlinson. Ex-Leeds Rhinos players in the group are Huddersfield Giants’ Ashton Golding and Ben Jones-Bishop of York City Knights.

A total of 14 players from the Jamaica domestic league have also been chosen. Jamaica will face Greece in a World Cup warm-up game at Castleford on October 5, which will double as Turner’s testimonial game.

Head coach Romeo Monteith has announced a three-day camp at Weetwood Hall, in Leeds, for the English-based players from June 22-24.

The Jamaican contingent is not yet allowed to travel because of Covid-19 regulations and the camp will be run by their UK-based lead coach Jermaine Coleman, supported by Leeds Rhinos assistant-boss Chev Walker.

Monteith said: “We have named a strong train-on squad which gives us coverage in all positions.

“For the first time we have adequate options in the halves and our forwards look to have depth.Our backs have always been our strength and we will again have plenty of options there.”