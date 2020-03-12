Celtic earn opening win under new coach Heaton

Dewsbury Celtic began their National Conference Division Two campaign in style as they swept to a 42-14 victory over Barrow Island in Crow Nest Park.

It proved the perfect start to Paul Heaton’s reign as Celtic coach after he replaced Oldham-bound Brendan Sheridan during the close season.

Celtic won the Division Three play-offs last season to earn promotion under Sheridan and they showed their intentions to be contenders again this time.

The sides were level at 10-10 after 26 minutes, with Barrow scoring tries by Adam Jackson and Ade Wright – one of which Sam Jones converted – but the visitors could only muster a Josh Banham effort thereafter.

Celtic prevailed through a Nathan Waring brace, a try and five goals by Ben Heaton, and further touchdowns for Will Copley, Danny Lee, Danny Thomas, Billy Yarrow and Harry Copley.

Celtic face a second successive home game on Saturday when they host Bradford Dudley Hill in a battle of two unbeaten sides.

Dudley Hill began with a 40-10 victory over 14-man Crosfields last week.

Crosfields were level at 10-10 midway through the first half courtesy of an Alex Clutterbuck brace and a Jack Reid conversion before falling away.

Aiden Batey helped himself to a hat-trick for Dudley Hill, Martin Southwell bagged a brace, and there were touchdowns for Andy Walker, Daniel Lee and Elliott Cousins, with Simon Sewell contributing four goals.