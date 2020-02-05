Chris Parr ends Abu-Rezek’s unbeaten run to retain Dewsbury10K title

Morpeth Harriers runner Chris Parr ended the long unbeaten record of Mohammed Abu-Rezeq as he retained the Dewsbury 10K title last Sunday.

the race five times before missing out on an entry in 2019 when Parr claimed the crown.

Parr was again in excellent form as he was the only competitor to run a sub 30 minute time.

Parr completed the course in 29 minutes 57 seconds as he finished 14 seconds ahead of Abu-Rezeq (30:11), with Spen AC’s Joe Sagar following up his runner-up spot last year by securing a third place finish in 30:45, which saw a record field of 2,033 runners complete the course.

Harrogate Harriers runner Sharon Barlow won the women’s race in a time of 34:47 as she finished 67th overall and beat defending champion Julie Briscoe of Wakefield Harriers into second place.

Briscoe finished 16 seconds behind Barlow in 35:03, which secured a 71st place overall.

Leeds City AC’s trio of Wondiye Indelbu, Jon Stewart and Ciaran Forde won the men’s team race in a combined time of 1:38:14 ahead of Spenborough AC in second, as Joe Sagar, Simon Bolland, Tom Dart finished in 1:38:15, while Wakefield Harriers (Julie Briscoe, Nicky Steel and Helen Beck) won the women’s team race in 1:52:59.