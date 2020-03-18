Cleckheaton denied share of the spoils by last gasp Pocklington try

Cleckheaton slipped to a 33-28 defeat at home to Pocklington last Saturday as the visitors scored off the final play of an absorbing North One East clash at Moorend.

Thiu Barnard started in the second row in the only change from the previous week’s game at Morley, while Matt Wood, Archie Rika-Rayne and Ben Dearing were on the bench.

Pocklington started strongly with their big pack carrying the ball well.

As Cleckheaton were trying to launch a counter attack, Dale Breakwell threw a long pass but it was intercepted by centre Richardson who raced away to score an easy try, which Pollock converted.

Breakwell reduced the arrears with a penalty goal and both teams continued to probe for openings but defences were on top and Pocklington were having the edge with some aggressive play at the rucks.

Dale Breakwell atoned for his earlier mistake on 26 minutes when he spotted a gap and sprinted clear for a fourth try of the season, he also added the goal and Cleckheaton took a 10-7 lead.

It was short lived though, as on 33 minutes, Pocklington got a second try when the left wing sped clear to score in the corner. The kick was wide but the visitors edged 12-10 ahead.

Second row Barnard then did a decent impression of flying winger and dived over in the corner for a spectacular try to put Cleck 15-12 ahead at half-time.

Early in the second half, Breakwell kicked a straight forward penalty to extend the lead to 18-12 only for it to change hands once more when a kick out of defence failed to find touch and Pocklington went through several phases before an inside pass saw the visitors cross for their third.

Pollock kicked the goal from in front of the posts and then added a simple penalty two minutes later to extend the lead to 22-18.

Mike Hayward made some determined runs out of defence and up front, while Brad Marsden and Tom Austin got through plenty of work in both attack and defence.

On 56 minutes, right wing Jack Marshall got on the end of a Breakwell crossfield kick and scored a great try taking the full back, corner flag and the Cleckheaton touch judge across the try line with him.

Dale Breakwell added a towering conversion and Cleckheaton regained the lead 25-22.

Pollock added another penalty before Breakwell replied as the lead changed hands once more but another Pollock penalty levelled matters at 28-28.

The intensity continued with both sides battering each other in an attempt to force a win.

In a dramatic finish, Pocklington put the ball into a scrum 30 metres from their own line.

Pollock chipped over the defence and a wicked bounce of the ball took it away from the cover allowing him to race 50 metres to score the match winning try. The kick was wide and the referee blew his whistle to end the match.

Brad Marsden took the man-of-the-match award with Christian Pollock taking the honours for Pocklington.

Despite defeat, Cleckheaton remain second in the table, two points clear of Moortown and four ahead of Driffield with four matches to play, although there is now uncertainty whether the league season will finish.