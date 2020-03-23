Cleckheaton season ends after rugby union bring premature halt to campaign

Cleckheaton’s rugby union season is offiially over after the governing body halted the campaign for all leagues outside the Premiership.

It means the Moorenders have ofically ended the campaign second in North One East, although they must wait for decisions to be made if they are to be promoted.

The RFU are due to give a further update in mid April to provide information on the implications of this, which will aim to ensure a fair outcome for all teams.

A message to clubs from from RFU Chief Executive Bill Sweeney said: “My thoughts and those of all of us at the RFU are with everyone impacted by COVID-19 as well as recent flooding events, both across the country at large but also within our own rugby union community.

“In order to provide clarity and to assist with immediate and longer term planning, the RFU has announced the end of the 2019/20 rugby season for all league, cup and county rugby in England.

“The only exception to this is the Gallagher Premiership, who we are in active discussions with to review possible best next steps.

“When current government advice on social distancing measures changes, we will naturally encourage rugby training and friendlies to recommence.

“I would like to personally thank everyone for their swift actions in suspending rugby activity, this is not an easy time and I know many of you will have concerns that go beyond the game.

“We are working through the implications of ending the season early and have instigated a thorough process to ensure fair and balanced outcomes for the game and we will communicate these outcomes by the middle of April.

“While we would like to provide all the answers now, we need some time to get it right for the best interests of the game and we are working on this as a priority.”

Cleckheaton were edged out 33-28 by Pocklington in what now proves to be their final match of the season but 14 wins from 22 matches is enough to see them finish second, two points above Moortown.