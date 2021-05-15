Continuity and a two-car return to International GT Open for Inception Racing

Inception Racing, who are returning to the International GT Open in 2021.

The team continue to field two distinctive McLaren 720S GT3s in the Pro-Am class, building on a fine 2020 season where they secured a combined 13 class podiums, three class wins and a superb overall victory at the season finale in Barcelona. The fine form was confirmed in the Pro-Am standings with Nick third, just six points behind the title winner, Joe fourth, while Brendan and Ollie placed fifth.

Very much looking forward to carrying the momentum into the new season, all four drivers have already had plenty of track time in the ‘winter’ programme which has encompassed the Gulf 12H, Abu Dhabi 6H, Dubai 24H, as well as further Asian Le Mans Series and GTWC events for Brendan and Ollie.

The seven-round championship gets underway at Paul Ricard this coming weekend (15-16 May) with each event taking place on current Grand Prix circuits. The season concludes in Barcelona in October.

Joe Osborne is looking forward to the 2021 campaign with Nick Moss. He said: “Last year with Nick was really good. I joined the championship for the second round at Paul Ricard and we all made progress together as a team and that resulted in the overall win at the final round of the season in Barcelona.

“So, with that strong end to the year, Nick’s first in GT3 and mine in GT Open, we all learned a great deal together.

"Looking back now with hindsight, you could say that we actually over-performed with Nick third in the Pro-Am championship. In order to improve now, we would have to finish second, but we don’t want to be second, so we need to go and win the championship. That is very much Nick’s mentality.

“We did the Gulf 12H and the Dubai 24H where Nick did 12 hours of the latter, so he already has plenty of seat time this year. We have a really good, healthy, relationship, where we talk freely and openly.