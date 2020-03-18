Coronavirus latest: ECB suspends all cricket activities

Cricket is the latest sport to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak with the ECB suspending action until further notice amid the social distancing policy proposed by the government.

In a statement put out today the ECB said: "Following the government’s latest advice around social distancing, it is with sadness and reluctance that we recommend that all forms of recreational cricket are for now suspended.

Cricket activities are now suspended.

"This extends to training, pre-season friendlies and any associated cricket activity.

"Sport plays an absolutely vital role in the nation’s mental and physical wellbeing, and it helps people find meaning where there is fear and uncertainty, so one of our goals in the coming weeks will be to explore ways that we can support some levels of physical activity in communities - particularly at junior levels.

"Using our cricket community to support others could be one of the most important services we can offer during the difficult next few months.

"It will be critical that any decisions we do make are medically-led. And we will continue to work with Government and their advisors to ensure we are informed by science in our decision making.

"Over the coming weeks we will work with the game to understand what support is required across the cricket community, particularly local clubs and leagues.

"We understand that countless hours of work from thousands of volunteers have already gone into getting ready for the 2020 season and we know how disappointing this will be. We are thankful for the huge role that volunteers play in local cricket, to ensure the game remains at the heart of communities.

"We know that you and your clubs can play an important role in bringing your community together once we get past this period of time."