Coronavirus pandemic puts Tour de Yorkshire in doubt

The Tour de Yorkshire cycling race looks likely to become the latest sporting event to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials from Welcome to Yorkshire have confirmed talks are taking place with joint organisers Amaury Sport Organisation as well as sponsors and local councils about whether the cycling event can go ahead.

The Tour de Yorkshire passes through Masham in 2019. Picture: Marisa Cashill

It is currently scheduled to take place from April 30 to May 3 and had been expected to be watched hundreds of thousands of spectators across the county. Last year's race was said to have been worth £60m to the local economy.

A spokesperson said it was too early to say whether the event would be postponed or cancelled entirely should a decision be taken to call off the event.

The spokesperson said: "In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we are currently talking with the joint organisers of the Tour de Yorkshire, ASO, about the race, which is scheduled to take place between April 30 to May 3, 2020.

"It’s also vital that we have conversations with sponsors, our local authority partners, and other stakeholders before ASO and ourselves take a decision on the practicalities of staging the event.

"We are acutely aware of the need to take into account the latest medical and scientific advice, and also make a judgement call about the additional burden on resources that such a large scale event places on our emergency services and local authority colleagues.”

As of Monday morning (March 16), a week-long 'Trophy Tour' to promote the event in the various host locations is still going ahead, starting today in Leyburn.

The Tour de Yorkshire was launched in 2015 following the huge success of Yorkshire hosting the Tour de France Grand Depart in 2014. According to statistics from Welcome to Yorkshire, the 2019 race was watched by almost two million spectators and viewed on television by 28 million people in 190 countries.

Its high-profile sponsors include Asda, Leeds Bradford Airport and Sky Betting & Gaming.

The first stage of this year's men race was due to go from Beverley to Redcar, with the second stage covering Skipton to Redcar. The third stage was to be between Barnsley and Huddersfield, with the fourth going from Halifax to Leeds. The women's race was due to cover the second and third stages - Skipton to Redcar and Barnsley to Huddersfield.