Craig Lingard hails 'outstanding' defensive display in Batley Bulldogs' 20-10 win over Swinton Lions

Craig Lingard hailed an “outstanding” defensive effort as he earned his first win as Batley Bulldogs head coach with victory over Swinton Lions.

Batley were 20-0 ahead at the interval after Jonny Campbell scored two tries in the opening 25 minutes while Dane Manning’s try and Michael Ward’s score on the half-time hooter put the hosts in control.

It took Swinton over an hour to claim their first points of the game, Mitch Cox crossing to put the Lions on the board.

Frankie Halton added a second for the away side with six minutes to go but Batley saw the game out to claim their first win of 2020.

“Really pleased, obviously, to get that first victory,” said Lingard.

“We have gone through pre-season and the first two games without getting a victory.

“But we have had stepping stones and built week on week. Those first two games against Featherstone and Widnes, we had a real good dig at both of them but ultimately fell short.

“I thought defensively the boys were outstanding and it is just rewards to get that victory.”

Lingard admits that he put the pressure on his players ahead of the last weekend’s game and was pleased to see how his side reacted to record what could prove a crucial success.

He added: “We put the pressure on the players. I know some people like to take the pressure away from the players and don’t emphasise the importance of a game but we put it on the players this week.

“It was a different test for them because Featherstone at home and Widnes away, everyone outside the club didn’t expect us to get any points.

“We knew today, even at this stage of the season, that the home victory against Swinton would be massive for us.

“Swinton are going to be a team that are going to be round about us in the league ladder at the end of the season.

“So the more points we can pick up against these teams is crucial.”