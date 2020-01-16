Craig Lingard hoping to get the most out of Anthony Bowman's versatility for Batley Bulldogs

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard believes that new arrival Anthony Bowman will add some extra quality and versatility to his side.

The 27-year-old joined Batley late last week and only trained with the squad twice before featuring in Sunday’s friendly against Hunslet.

Bowman helped Oldham earn promotion to the Championship last season, scoring five times in nine appearances.

“He hasn’t had that pre-season that everyone else has had but he is a real tough competitor,” said Lingard.

“He played in Australia for a few years and has come back but not played as much because of a few niggling injuries.

"Hopefully they are behind him now and hopefully he can put his hand up and get a shirt.

“He is wanting to play in the World Cup next year for Ireland so his attitude is spot on at this moment in time.”

Bowman, who has also had spells at Halifax, Keighley and Swinton, is able to operate in a number of positions and Lingard is hoping to make full use of that throughout the season.

He added: “He is predominantly a ball-playing loose forward but because of that he can drop into the halves as well if needed.

“And he can play on the edges in the back row and centre, so he has got some really good versatility.”