Craig Lingard keen to add to Batley Bulldogs squad ahead of trip to Widnes Vikings

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard feels that he still needs to add a few more players to his squad after their opening-day defeat against Featherstone Rovers.

Batley travel to Widnes Vikings, who got their campaign off to a winning start with a 36-6 victory at Oldham, this weekend.

Lingard feels there were more positives than negatives to take from the loss against Featherstone but is hoping to add more competition for places in the coming weeks.

“There is plenty if positive signs,” said Lingard.

“We do need a few more players to come in and give us that extra strength in depth and competition for places.

“But the feeling from the guys after the game was that there is a real togetherness in the camp and that is something we have been working on and it is something you can’t buy.”

Batley were forced to bring Shaun Lunt off the field with a stiff neck but Lingard hopes that injury isn’t too serious.

He added: “I thought it was a really tough game against Featherstone. There were some big hits flying out there and both sides left everything on the field.

“I think that is what Championship rugby is about, there are no easy games out there.”