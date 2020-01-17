Cranston overcomes youngster Scorah in cracking Sweep final

Joe Cranston overcame 15-year-old Thomas Scorah to win the latest Spen Winter Sweep competition last Saturday.

Scorah produced some excellent bowls to beat veterans Simpson, Hynes, Wike and Mordue to reach his first Spen final.

Cranston, despite himself only being 22-years-old, has experience of several finals and this showed early on as he capitalised on Scorah’s nerves to race into a 12-3 lead.

Scorah-Junior showed a maturity beyond his tender years and began a fight back, winning six of the next seven ends but crucially only scored singles when his opponent tended to score his points in pairs.

At 7-12 Scorah was back in the game and the next eight points were shared.

Scorah then had another run of six as he edged 17-16 ahead.

Cranston bowled two crackers to score a pair, but Scorah hit back with a pair of his own.

At 19-18 Scorah had the opportunity to lead for the game but a single for Cranston tied the scores up again and another nail biting final was unfolding nicely.

Cranston led two good woods but Scorah bowled to save to the game and give him another chance.

Two bowls from Cranston within a yard, left Scorah a little bit of room to get in but finally the pressure told and he fizzed one through to leave the older of the finalists the winner at 21-19, although both young bowlers deserve credit for serving up a cracking final.

Scores from Week 11

Preliminary round: M Sweeney 21, A Smith 12; K Wood 21, D Gwilliam 12; L Hirst 5, D Teale 21; G Walker 21, A Bairstow 16.

First Round: A Gallagher 12, S Ladbrooke 21; G Wike 21, D Hewitt 11; S Mort 11, J Hynes 21; N Simpson 19, T Scorah 21; C Ellis 21, B Gloag 18; M Fowler 20, C Mordue 21; C Bly 21, C Scorah 13; B Rice 21, D Goodall 7; K Hill 11, A Thornton 21; J Wike 6, A Tattersley 21; A Forrest 7, M Regan 21; J Cranston 21, P Holt 10; M Connolly 15, P Burke 21; M Wensley 11, K Smith 21; M Sweeney 21, K Wood 18; D Teale 20, G Walker 21.

Second Round: S Ladbrooke 17, G Wike 21; J Hynes 19, T Scorah 21; C Ellis 19, C Mordue 21; C Bly 21 B Rice 16; A Thornton 18, A Tattersley 21; M Regan 9, J Cranston 21; P Burke 18, K Smith 21; M Sweeney 13, G Walker 21.

Quarter finals: T Scorah 21, G Wike 15; C Mordue 21, C Bly 15; A Tattersley 19, J Cranston 21; K Smith 21, G Walker 20.

Semi finals: K Smith 18, J Cranston 21; T Scorah 21, C Mordue 20.

Final: T Scorah 19, J Cranston 21.