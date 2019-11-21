Cricketers scoop awards at Bradford League dinner

Individual prize winners were honoured at the Bradford Premier League’s annual dinner, held at the luxurious new Emerald Suite at Headingley last Friday.

Former Yorkshire and England player Matthew Hoggard, who began his career in the Bradford League, was the guest speaker.

There was double delight for Championship One title winners Batley as Sami Ullah scooped the batting averages and Naik Zada was named top wicketkeeper after helping the Mount Pleasant side win promotion back to the Premier Division.

Hartshead Moor’s former Scotland international Iain Wardlaw claimed the Championship One bowling averages and he is set for a return to the top flight in 2020 having rejoined Cleckheaton.

Undercliffe’s Simon Lambert won the Premier Division batting averages, with Townville’s Jack Hughes winning the bowling averages and Methley’s Josh neal claiming the wicketkeepig prize.

AWARD WINNERS 2019

Premier Division 1stXI

Batting Average: Simon Lambert (Undercliffe) 708 runs Ave 47.20

Bowling Average: Jack Hughes (Townville) 49wkts Ave 10.57

Wicketkeeping: Josh Neal (Methley) 29 victims 35ct 4st

Championship One 1stXI

Batting Average: Sami Ullah (Batley) 575 Ave: 52.27

Bowling Average: Iain Wardlaw (Hartshead Moor) 50wkts Ave 10.06

Wicketkeeping: Naik Zada (Batley) 25 victims 22ct 3st

Championship Two 1stXI

Batting Average: Kershaski John Lewis (Carlton) 959 runs Ave 119.88

Bowling Average: James Russell (Birstall) 52wkts Ave 8,88

Wicketkeeping: Sam Massheder (Yeadon) 27 victims 19ct 8st

Conference 1st XI

Batting Average: Tyson Freeman (Great Preston) 926 runs Ave 92.6

Bowling Average: Callum Jordan (Great Preston) 42wkta Ave 9.17 Wicketkeeping: Karl Hewitt (Sandal) 16ct 3st

Premier Division 2ndXI

Batting Average: Chris Sowden (East Bierley) 470 runs Ave 47

Bowling Average: Chris Goodair (Hanging Heaton) 59wkts Ave 9.33

Wicketkeeping: Craig Russell (Hanging Heaton) 28 victims 18ct 10st

Championship One 2ndXI

Batting Average: Brett Cullen (Carlton) 386 runs Ave 38.6

Bowling Average: Nigel Hanson (Bankfoot) 35wkts Ave 7.43

Wicketkeeping: Warren Allitt (Bradford & Bingley) 23 victims 19ct 4st

Championship Two 2ndXI

Batting Average: Mustafa Bhatti (Wrenthorpe) 465 runs Ave 46.50

Bowling Average: Abdul Hamid (Brighouse) 51wkts Ave 9.29

Wicketkeeping: Mark Elliott (Oulton) 17 victims 15ct 2st

Conference 2ndXI

Batting Average: Josh Sturgess (Gildersome & Farnley Hill) 545 rune Ave: 50.56

Bowling Average: Sam Thewlis (East Leeds) Ave 11.40

Wicketkeeping: John Crowther (Gildersome & Farnley Hill) 19 victims 12ct 7st

Highest League Innings: Kershaski John Lewis (Carlton) 237no

Highest Opening partnership: Sam Gatenby & Michael Flathers (Spen Victoria) 184

Highest Aggregate 1st XI runs: Kershaski John Lewis (Carlton) 959

Highest Aggregate 1st XI Wickets: Jonathan Rudge (Carlton) 58

1st XI Most League Stumpings: Sam Storr (Wrenthorpe) & Luke Heinemann (Undercliffe) 10

2ndXI Most League Stumpings: Craig Russell (Hanging Heaton) 10

Simon Stirling Memorial Cup Most sixes: Kershaski John Lewis (Carlton) 57

David Bairstow Golden Glove: Sam Massheder (Yeadon)

Sir Learie Constantine Premier Division 1st XI All Rounder: Khalil Khan (Wrenthorpe)

Jack Hill Championship & Conference 1st XI All Rounder: Josh Haynes (Birstall)

Gordon Bowers Young Cricketer of the Year: Josh Haynes (Birstall)

Ernest Lodge Young Spinner of the Year: Archie Scott (Pudsey St Lawrence)

Albert Smith Spirit of Cricket Award: Carlton.

Tommy Mathers Ground Award: Pudsey Congs

Players player of the year: Jack Hughes (Townville). Unsung Hero Award: Mark Gilman (Birstall)

Sir Leonard Hutton Award: Bob Schofield (Ossett)