Crossbank Methodists slip to third defeat in Bradford League Conference

Crossbank Methodists slipped to a third straight defeat in the Allrounder Bradford League Conference last Saturday.

Their game against Brighouse was the only fourth tier match to be completed and victory allowed them to steal a march on their rivals and move into third place.

Brighouse declared their innings on 161-5 after 37 overs as openers Tokir Bashir (56) and Waqar Rafiq (45) led the way.

Crossbank were restricted to 155-7 in reply after useful contributions from James Coulburn (40) and Rizwaan Abed (45).

Defeat leaves Crossbank third-bottom just above Rodley.

Bottom side Heckmondwike & Carlinghow, who have had a 20-point penalty imposed, were 90-3 against East Leeds with Zahid Bukhari having made 57 before that become one of three games in the section to be abandoned.

Great Preston looked to be going well against unbeaten leaders Sandal as they reached 167-4 before the heavens opened.

Openers Danusha Ranasinghe (64) and Kieren Thurston (63) shared a stand of 116 for the first wicket.

Gildersome & Farnley looked to be closing on victory when their weather-affected clash with Windhill & Daisy Hill came to an end.

Adam Campion struck 52 and countered the challenge posed by Shoaib Iqbal (4-47) as Gildersome reached 197-7.

Windhill were 101-8 with Roan Hoey taking 3-21 when play was abandoned.