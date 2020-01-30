Crossbank Meths handed tough trip to holders Shepley in Heavy Woollen Cup

Bradford League minnows Crossbank Methodists have been handed a daunting task in the Heavy Woollen Cup first round as they have been paired away to holders Shepley.

Crossbank finished bottom of the Bradford League Conference last season and face a daunting task against the Huddersfield League Premiership side, who toppled Townville in last year’s Heavy Woollen final at Ossett.

Cleckheaton and Batley have both re-entered the competition in 2020, while there is a newcomer in Castleford.

Cleckheaton will travel to Ossett in the first round, with Batley to welcome fellow Bradford Premier League side Farsley to Mount Pleasant.

Castleford will make their bow in the competition at home to Barkisland.

Elsewhere, Scholes will entertain South Yorkshire side Wickersley Old Village, Gomersal visit Methley and Birstall travel to Cawthorne.

Bradford Premier champions Woodlands face a trip to Skelmanthorpe, while Hanging Heaton entertain Buttershaw St Pauls on Sunday April 19.

Heavy Woollen Cup first round: Ossett v Cleckheaton, Scholes (BL) v Wickersley Old Village, Hoylandswaine v Treeton, Wrenthorpe v Wakefield Thornes, Batley v Farsley, Castleford v Barkisland, Methley v Gomersal, Scholes (HL) v Townville, Cawthorne v Birstall, South Kirkby Colliery v North Leeds, Shepley v Crossbank Methodists, Hanging Heaton v Buttershaw St Pauls, Kirkburton v New Farnley, Elsecar v Barnsley Woolley Miners, Shelley v Sandal, Skelmanthorpe v Woodlands.

Ties to be played Sunday April 19.

Hanging Heaton’s second team will host New Farnley in the first round of the Crowther Cup, in what is a repeat of last season’s final.

That is one of four first round ties to be played on Sunday May 10, the same day of the Heavy Woollen Cup second round, while the remaining 12 clubs have all received byes including local sides Birstall, Ossett, Woodlands, Gomersal and Batley.

Crowther Cup first round: Kirkburton v Hoylandswaine, Townville v Scholes (HL), Hanging Heaton v New Farnley, Cawthorne v Elsecar. Byes: Birstall, Ossett, Woodlands, South Kirkby Colliery, Farsley, Buttershaw St Pauls, North Leeds, Gomersal, Wrenthorpe, Batley, Methley, Barnsley Woolley Miners.

Ties to be played Sunday May 10.