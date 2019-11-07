Dewsbury Celtic earn praise on historic tour to Australia

Dewsbury Celtic recorded one win and one defeat on their historic tour of Australia.

They kicked off with a terrific 10-4 victory over Sydney side Penshurst last Wednesday before suffering a 34-12 defeat to De La Salle last Saturday.

The Cronulla Caringbah may not quite have been Crow Nest Park but Wednesday’s opening game had a Heavy Woollen feel to it with Dewsbury and Batley Referees Society member Paul Spivey officiating.

The opening stages were evenly fought and when a water break was called after the first 20 minutes, it remained scoreless.

Penshurst broke the deadlock on the half hour with an unconverted try but Celtic responded immediately.

Adam Egan capitalised when Penshurst spilled the kick off and he fed the supporting Adam Egan to race over, with George Senior edging Celtic ahead with the conversion and it remained 6-4 at half-time.

There was a lively opening to the second half with a brief skirmish before Egan was again involved in the tourists second try.

Egan danced through the Penshurst defence and found Paul Foulstone in support as he completed the move to score.

The conversion was missed but Celtic went into the second drinks break leading 10-4 and there were no further scores in the final quarter as the Dewsbury side celebrated their opening tour game in style.

Celtic’s second game of the tour, last Saturday, saw them suffer a 34-12 defeat at the hands of De La Salle, despite a brilliant first half display which saw them deservedly lead 12-10.

De La Salle opened the scoring with a fifth minute unconverted try before Celtic hit back superbly as Paul Foulstone timed a run perfectly to crash over next to the posts, with George Senior converting.

Sam Tattersfield collected a perfectly weighted grubbed kick from Adam Egan to score in the corner with Senior landing a terrific goal from wide out.

Celtic’s defence kept the hosts at bay for long periods in a cracking contest but just before half-time, a De La Salle prop crashed over next to the posts and the conversion was added to make it 12-10 at half-time.

De La Salle scored again at the start of the second half to regain the lead and they then took control as three further quick tries saw them move 34-12 ahead after 52 minutes and that’s the way it remained until full-time.