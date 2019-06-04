Dewsbury Celtic grind out away win as Batley Boys set up clash with leaders

Dewsbury Celtic maintained their push for promotion from National Conference Division Three as they secured a hard-fought 28-18 victory away to Hensingham last Saturday.

Celtic were never behind in the game but were forced to work hard for a 10th win of the season against a Hensingham side who lie second-bottom.

Anthony Dunford scored a hat-trick in the success, Nathan Waring crossed twice and Ethan Ferry ws the other try Celtic scorer, while Jermaine Akaidere landed two goals for the visitors.

Celtic were 12-4 ahead when George Senior was sin-binned on 53 minutes for dissent but they restricted the Cumbrians to a Callum Tunstall try, while they were down to 12 men.

Steve Smith, Callum Morgan and, in the last minute, Ben Rogerson also popped over for the hosts, Callum Sirkett improving the last score.

Victory leaves Celtic second in the table, just a point behind Hunslet Wrriors, who also earned a 10th win of the season as they fought back from 18-12 down after an hour of their derby clash at Drighlington to edge out their local rivals 21-19 in a tightly contested derby.

Celtic travel to fifth placed Heworth on Saturday when there is a cracking contest in prospect when leaders Hunslet Warriors visit Batley Boys.

The Boys are fourth in the table but with a game in hand on the three sides above them after they secured a 29-16 victory over Gateshead Storm.

The Boys led 12-0 on their trip to the north east before being pegged back to 12-10 early in the second period.

The Boys, though, upped the tempo to prevail 29-16, as a Gavin Davis hat-trick helped secure an eighth win of the season.

Tries by Josh Whitehead and Aaron James, together with four goals and a drop goal by Adam Bingham saw the Boys return victorious.

Michael Mitchell, Mark Macallan and, in the closing seconds, Andrew Morris hit back for the Storm, Zach Clark firing two conversions.

The Boys win helps set up Saturday’s tasty clash against Hunslet Warriors as they chase promotion in their first season in the National Conference.