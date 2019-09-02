Dewsbury Celtic move third after emphatic win over Millom

Dewsbury Celtic moved up to third place in National Conference Division Three following an emphatic 54-0 over 15-man Millom last Saturday.

With three matches remaining, Celtic are five points behind second-placed Hunslet Warriors.

Drew Judge-Clark led the way with a hat-trick, while there was a try and seven goals for Charlie Heaton and further touchdowns by Dom Senior, Danny Thomas, Danny Lee, Harry Copley, Ethan Ferry and Matty Ginnelly.

Celtic will look to maintain their slim hopes of automatic promotion when they host Waterhead Warriors on Saturday, while Hunslet Warriors face a tasty derby clash with play-off chasing Drighlington.

Batley Boys suffered a 22-8 defeat at the hands of Drighlington and have slipped to fifth place, with the hosts closing the gap to three points with three games left.

Jake Dearden scored two ties for Drighlington, Lucas Hallas and Dan Sanderson crossed and Mike Sanderson kicked three goals.

Josh Richter and James Sheridan replied for the Boys, who were 10-8 behind early in the second half.

Drighlington’s Phil Shotton was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle, while his team-mate Ryan Burton, together with Batley’s Ryan Crossley, were yellow-carded for squaring up.

Batley Boys will secure a play-off place with victory at home to third-bottom side Gateshead Storm on Saturday.