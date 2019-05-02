Dewsbury Celtic record impressive away win over Eastmoor to maintain title challenge

Dewsbury Celtic recorded an impressive 24-0 win away to Eastmoor Dragons last Saturday and are one of five sides now tied on 12 points at the top of National Conference League Division Three.

The top six sides are separated by just a single point in what is turning into a cracking section and Celtic racked up their sixth win in nine league outings.

Anthony Dunford and Danny Thomas scored first half tries, one of which was converted by George Senior as Celtic established a 10-0 interval lead, which was extended to 20-0 after an hour before had Jamie Field was sin-binned for repeat offences.

James Walker and Joe Edwards added second half tries with Thomas crossing for his second, while another Senior goal completed an impressive win on the road.

Celtic make the short trip to Drighlington on Saturday with the hosts having just ended a three-match losing streak by thrashing Gateshead Storm 50-0 last week before the tasty derby clash with Batley Boys on in Crow Nest Park May 11.

Dewsbury Moor are still seeking their first win in Division One after they slipped to a 34-8 defeat against fellow strugglers Myton Warriors.

It was Moor’s sixth straight loss of the campaign as they remain bottom, while victory allowed Myton to climb out of the bottom three.

Moor opened the scoring with a Jemaine Davies try, converted by Aiden Ineson.

Ryan Walker replied for Myton, with Ash James converting to level but an Ineson penalty goal edged the Maroons 8-6 in front with a 28th minute penalty and they held the slender advantage until at half-time.

Myton dominated the second half and after Liam Ward crossed on 46 minutes to establish a lead the Warriors were destined not to lose.

The Hull outfit clicked into gear to add a further four tries and completed their win as Lee James crossed for a brace and with Adam Piggott and Walker adding to the tally, while James finished with five goals.

Moor travel to Normanton Knights on Saturday, with the hosts having won three and lost four of their opening seven fixtures.

Normanton suffered a 34-10 defeat away to third placed Wigan St Patricks last Saturday.

It proved an eventful game for Arron Butterfield, as he scored both the Knights tries — one of which Clarke Thompson goaled — but was also sin-binned.