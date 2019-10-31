Dewsbury Celtic start historic Australian tour with victory over Penshurst

Dewsbury Celtic kicked off their historic tour of Australia with a terrific 10-4 victory over Sydney side Penshurst on Wednesday.

The Cronulla Caringbah may not quite have been Crow Nest Park but the game had a Heavy Woollen feel to it with Dewsbury and Batley Referees Society member Paul Spivey officiating.

The opening stages were evenly fought and when a water break was called after the first 20 minutes, it remained scoreless.

Hosts Penshurst broke the deadlock on the half hour mark with an unconverted try but Celtic responded immediately.

Adam Egan capitalised when Penshurst spilled the kick off and he fed the supporting Adam Egan to race over, with George Senior edging Celtic ahead with the conversion and it remained 6-4 at half-time.

There was a lively opening to the second half with a brief skirmish before Egan was again involved in the tourists second try.

Egan danced through the Penshurst defence and found Paul Foulstone in support as he completed the move to score.

The conversion was missed but Celtic went into the second drinks break leading 10-4 and there were no further scores in the final quarter as the Dewsbury side celebrated their opening tour game in style.