Dewsbury Moor fight back in vain after Knights rally

Dewsbury Moor suffered a narrow 32-24 defeat away to Normanton Knights in their opening National Conference Division Two game last Saturday.

Moor battled back from 24-6 down at the interval to draw level with tries inside the first 12 minutes of the second period for Bradley Adams, Jordan Foster and Tobias Richardson.

Brad Foster, who had improved Ben Kershaw’s opening try, added each goal.

But the Knights claimed a victory as they responded with a 65th minute try by Danny Barker, followed by a couple of penalties in the last three minutes for Joe Crossland.

Jack Millward, Connor Wilson, Joe Crossland, Jack Slater — both with 80-metre interceptions — and Jacob Crossland had crossed earlier for Normanton, Jacob Crossland adding two goals.

Moor are again on the road this week as they face a long trip to Cumbria as they take on Barrow Island.