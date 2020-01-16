Dewsbury Moor show heart in Challenge Cup defeat to St Patricks

Dewsbury Moor produced a brave performance against higher ranked opponents Wigan St Patricks before eventually bowing out of the Challenge Cup, losing 30-16 last Saturday.

Moor were relegated from National Conference Division One last season but produced an excellent display to lead 10-8 early in the second half.

Moor only had 16 players available for the tie but defied those odds to open the scoring through a Finley Bruce try, with Bradley Foster adding the extras.

St Pats replied through a Ryan Braddock try but excellent Moor defence ensured that was Wigan’s only score of the first half, while Joe Haywood added a second try for the Maroons and a shock looked on the cards for a time.

However, Moor’s cause wasn’t helped by the sin-binnings of Aiden Ineson, Tobias Richardson and Foster and they tired late on with only three substitutes available and this allowed St Pats to pull clear after the break, despite them having Danny Ryding shown a yellow card.

Touchdowns by Taylor Hyland, Jonny Brown, Sam Arrowsmith and Craig Thomas, with the latter also totalling five goals, set up the win before the Maroons replied with Haywood’s second score.

There was plenty of positives for Moor to take from the game and they now turn their attentions to a promotion push in Conference Division Two, which begins with a trip to Normanton Knights on March 7.