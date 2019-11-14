Dewsbury Moor U16s edge out Shaw Cross in cracking National Girls League Grand Final

Dewsbury Moor Girls Under-16s capped a magnificent season by winning the National League Grand Final against local rivals Shaw Cross Sharks last Saturday.

Moor won 21 of their 22 games this season — including going on an 18-match winning run — as they captured the National League leaders shield and the Heavy Woollen Cup.

They faced Shaw Cross aiming to complete the treble at Rochdale Mayfield and it proved a great advert for girls rugby league and especially in the Heavy Woollen area.

Moor produced a superb first half display and raced into a 16-0 lead thanks to tries from Gabrielle Akaidere, Courtney Gooch and player of the match Ruby Enright, who also landed two conversions.

Shaw Cross stormed back in the second half and reduced the arrears to 16-14.

The Sharks last try came right on the final hooter but there was no time for them to cross again as Moor held on to claim the title and complete the treble.

It capped an excellent season for the Dewsbury Moor Girls, whose Under-12s also won their respective division and the Heavy Woollen Cup as they also went on an 18-match unbeaten run.

Dewsbury Moor are on the look out for new girls players from the age of eight to 16 years old.

Further information on the girls section is available by e-mailing Dewsburymoorgirls36@gmail.com.

Girls rugby in Dewsbury is thriving, with the Shaw Cross club also boasting impressive numbers for their Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 sides.

The Sharks Under-14s won the Heavy Woollen Cup at their age group and they too welcome new players wanting to get involved in rugby league.

Details are available from Under-12s coach Martin on 07501 721963, Under-14s coach on Lee 07710 825309 and Under-16s coach Andrew on 07736 049773.