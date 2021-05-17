Dewsbury Rams ask RFL to postpone derby clash with Batley Bulldogs

The Tetley's Stadium, Dewsbury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The request has come due to the club wanting to welcome as many fans as possible to the Tetley's Stadium when the rivals go head-to-head. Supporters are allowed to attend fixtures in limited capacity from Monday, May 17 with the Rams attendance set to be capped at 635.

With restrictions currently scheduled to ease further on June 21, Dewsbury have sought to delay the derby match and say it is a request supported by Batley.

A Dewsbury club statement read: "Following a joint meeting between the club, Kirklees Council and Batley Bulldogs both clubs are much clearer on how they are allowed to operate on match days and what restrictions they face.

"What is abundantly clear as far as the Rams are concerned is that the restriction on spectator numbers, the sale of alcohol and food and beverages as well as movement within the stadium will be severely restricted.

"The Rams have initially been allocated a capacity of 635 but even that contains restrictions. The club has therefore approached Batley Bulldogs with a view to postponing the fixture scheduled for May 23 to a date later in the season that falls after the hopeful further lifting of restrictions from June 21.

"Batley have been supportive of this in view of the exceptional and severe financial implications that the current restrictions are causing both clubs. This decision has still to be ratified by the RFL. More details will be posted in due course."