Dewsbury Rams play out thrilling draw with Sheffield Eagles as Batley Bulldogs lose at Bradford Bulls

Dewsbury Rams drew with Sheffield Eagles as Batley Bulldogs were beaten at Bradford Bulls on Sunday. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

At the Tetley's Stadium, Sheffield came from behind to score 14 unanswered points in the second half, including a late Izaac Farrell penalty, to take a share of the spoils.

Michael Knowles - who scored two of Dewsbury’s three tries - saw his attempted drop goal charged down in the 80th minute. Paul Sykes kicked three conversions while Travis Corian, Anthony Thackeray and Simon Brown scored Sheffield’s tries, two of which were improved by Farrell.

Dom Speakman had opened the scoring for the Rams as the hosts let a 18-4 lead slip to settle for a draw.

At Odsal, Bradford Bulls were too strong for Batley Bulldogs having raced into a 24-0 interval lead.