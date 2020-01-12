Dewsbury Rams suffer shock loss at Keighley Cougars as Batley Bulldogs are beaten at Hunslet

DEWSBURY Rams conceded two late tries as they suffered a shock 26-24 defeat at Keighley Cougars in a pre-season friendly.

The Rams had taken an 18-point lead before being pegged back to 18-16. The visitors scored a fourth try six minutes from time but conceded twice in the final minutes to lose by two points.

Dewsbury took the lead on eight minutes when Dominic Speakman burrowed over from dummy half with Paul Sykes converting.

The Rams made the most of a knock on from the hosts as the ball was eventually swept out to Adam Ryder who dotted down for Dewsbury's second.

Liam Johnson added the visitors' third on the half-hour mark as he planted down on the left to finish another well-worked Rams move.

But Keighley refused to throw in the towel and had reduced the deficit to eight points before the interval.

First, Jake Webster won the race Jack Miller's kick to open the Cougars' account. Two minutes later, the hosts grabbed another as Taylor Prell intercepted the ball and raced 80 metres to dot down for Keighley's second.

The Cougars continued their fightback six minutes into the second half when former Dewsbury player Louis Sheriff collected Miller's pass to score.

Dewsbury thought they had sealed victory six minutes from time as Speakman crossed for his second. But Keighley replied with a minute to play as Agoro pounced on a mistake to reduce the deficit to two points.

And with 80 minutes gone Jason Muranka burst through the Rams' defence to snatch victory for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Batley also suffered their defeat in their first friendly of 2020 after a 16-12 defeat at Hunslet.

George Senior opened the scoring as he took Shaun Lunt's pass and carried the home defenders over the line to force the ball down.

Liam Copland hit back for Hunslet before the break but Tyler Dickinson increased Batley's lead after the interval as he dotted down under the posts.

But the home side scored back-to-back tries in the final quarter to snatch victory.