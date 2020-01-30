Dewsbury swimmers rub shoulder’s with world elite at international competition

Two Dewsbury teenagers competed at their first international swimming competition in Luxembourg last weekend.

Adam Wood (17) and Martha Bradley (15) both live in Dewsbury and swim for City of Leeds SC.

Adam’s main events are 50 the metres sprints and 100m freestyle, while Martha competes in the 200m and 400m events.

Both swimmers attend St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy in Dewsbury and are studying for GCSE’s and A-Levels.

At the competition in Luxembourg, Martha competed in six events at the youth age category with Adam in the junior age category in four events.

The overall prize money offered 23,000 Euros to open age group (19-plus) swimmers only which is broken down into individual swims, relays, World/European records and meet records.

It was a fantastic experience for the pair to swim at such a high level meet abroad with some of the world’s best swimmers which included Great Britain’s Olympians Ben Proud, Georgia Davis and Kayla van der Merwe, along with international superstars Katinka Hosszu from Hungary, Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström and the Frenchman Florent Manaudou graced the podiums.

Adam said: “It’s something we will remember for the rest of our lives, the venue was beautiful and it was amazing to see our idols in the flesh.”

Both Adam and Martha are within just half a second from qualifying for the Olympic Trials and British Championships in April.

The pair have already been back in training ahead of this weekend’s start of the Yorkshire Championships, which is run over three weekends.