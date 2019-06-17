Diskin blasts embarrassing performance and questions Bulldogs mental toughness

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin blasted his side’s performance last Sunday as ‘embarrassing’ as they slipped to a heavy defeat at home to Sheffield Eagles.

Diskin was furious with the display, which he described as the worst during his tenure in charge, as they conceded nine tries.

Batley trailed 18-0 inside the opening quarter and although they battled back to 18-12 at half-time, Sheffield added three tries in the space of nine minutes after the interval.

Diskin said: “It was embarrassing, absolutely embarrassing.

“I thought the first 20 minutes of the game was terrible and in my tenure here that’s the most embarrassing performance we’ve had.

“I thought we did recover, the second 20 minutes we got ourselves back in the game and played some all right rugby, but how we started the second half - some of the individuals in there need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

“They are not playing for each other and they’re not playing for the shirt that’s on their back. That’s the disappointing bit.

“If you were playing against Toronto or Leeds or St Helens you could understand that scoreline, but that was Sheffield.

“No disrespect to them, they are going exceptionally well this year, but they are not that good a team for us to concede 54 points.

“We have got to take a long, hard look in the mirror because that was absolutely embarrassing.”

“It was terrible, an embarrassing result and an embarrassing performance from one to 17.”

Batley showed glimpses of promise on attack but poor defence meant they were always chasing the game and defeat leaves the Bulldogs ninth in the Championship table ahead of Friday’s trip to Widnes Vikings,

Diskin added: “I thought a couple of tries we scored were really well executed and looked pretty sharp, but as a per centage of the game about two per cent of it was positive, the rest was terrible, embarrassing to watch.

“The 54 scoreline isn’t anything technical or structural, it’s what’s between the ears of the players.

“At the moment they are not mentally tough enough to carry out a plan or to work hard enough for each other or to stay in games long enough to get a result.”

Batley face three games in 10 days as they have an 1895 Cup quarter-final away at York next Wednesday before hosting leaders Toronto on June 30.