Diskin knows Bulldogs must show improvement to keep Wembley dream alive

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin knows his side must show dramatic improvement if they are to keep alive their hopes of making a Wembley appearance.

Batley booked their place in Friday’s 1895 Cup quarter-final draw with victory over Rochdale Hornets last Sunday, but Diskin was disappointed with the performance and knows his side are capable of much better,

Diskin said: “I was very, very disappointed in our first half performance.

“We were very poor, we made too many errors. Rochdale were finding the floor and playing it quick and we really struggled with that. We were really average and flat on energy.

“The second half wasn’t a massive improvement, but we were more clinical when we needed to be.

“I’m really not happy with the performance, but am happy to be in the bag for the next round.”

“Whoever we get in the next round we know our performance will have to massively improve.

“There’s a long way to go yet, but as a club we know there’s an opportunity. We know there’s some fantastic teams in the competition, but there’s none we fear.

“We know on our day we can compete with anyone in the competition.

“A little bit of fortune with a decent draw here and there and you never know.”

Batley ran in seven tries without clicking into top gear, while they could have won by a greater margin had they taken all their chances.

Diskin added: “We did all right. We still missed loads of opportunities.

“I think we had four or five tries disallowed - two of them were tries - so it was a bit frustrating in that aspect, but we were clinical when we needed to be and that was the biggest plus.

“Other than that we were a little bit under par on where we needed to be.”

Batley also passed on their thanks to both sets of supporters, who paid tribute to Beverley Nicholas, wife of Bulldogs chairman Kevin who passed away last week.

Beverley’s funeral will be held next Monday (June 10) at St Mary’s Church, Crossbank Road, followed by refreshments in the Bulldogs Bar at the stadium, with everyone welcome.

The Nicholas family have asked for no flowers but donations instead to the Pink Weekend in aid of Breast Cancer charities.