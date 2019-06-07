East Bierley produce thrilling run chase to make cup progress

East Bierley recorded a thrilling one-wicket win over Pudsey Congs as they reached the Priestley Cup quarter-finals last Sunday.

Bierley chased down the impressive Congs total of 274-8 to win with just one ball to spare.

Congs captain James Ford led his side with a century but the East Bierley reply was led by overseas player Ompal Boken with 84.

Gulsheraz Ahmed added 40 before Tahseen Suleman (60no) provided the late assault which saw his side home.

Scholes may be bottom of Championship One but they gave Premier champions Pudsey St Lawrence a fright.

Scholes made a challenging 272 as opener Muhmmad Rafiq made 55 before Shahid Rehman hit eight sixes and four fours on his way to 85, while an unbeaten 36 from Adam Wood helped swell the total.

The St Lawrence reply was led by Mark Robertshaw, who made 124, including six sixes and 15 fours as he shared a second-wicket stand of 142 with Charlie Best (80no) and Pudsey won by seven wickets.

Cup holders Woodlands and Hanging Heaton both negotiated ties against Championship One sides to reach the last eight.

Woodlands openers Sam Frankland (116) and Tim Jackson (101) shared a first-wicket stand of 219 as they compiled a score of 283-4 on their way to a 225-run win over Gomersal.

Frankland hit four sixes and 12 fours while Jackson’s innings included a six and 10 fours.

After a rain break delayed their reply, Gomersal were skittle out for just 58 with off spinner Kez Ahmed (4-27) and paceman Elliot Richardson (3-7) were the chief destroyers.

Hanging Heaton inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on Championship One leaders Keighley and they face a cracking quarter-final tie away to Pudsey St Lawrence.

Spin bowler Callum Bethel claimed 6-19 as Keighley were bowled out for just 115.

Hanging Heaton’s opening pair of Gary Fellows (50no) and Nick Connolly (40no) took just 15.5 overs to seal their side’s place in round three.

Fellows passed 8,000 runs in all competitions for his club during his innings and is only the fourth person to achieve the feat since Hanging Heaton entered the Bradford League in 1980.

The tie between Baildon and Batley at Jenny Lane produced 617 runs with three batsmen notching centuries as the home side recorded a 35-run win.

Australian Blair Oakley made an unbeaten 121,in an innings which included four sixes and 12 fours.

He was joined in a fourth-wicket stand of 211 by captain Jonny Reynolds, who made 106.

Their stand beat the previous competition record of 199 which was set by Mark Fell (123no) and Tony Page (68no) for Yorkshire Bank against Idle.

Batley were undaunted by Baildon’s huge total of 326-5 as opener Kasir Maroof unleashed an array of attacking strokes in a superb innings of 151.

He struck seven sixes and 10 fours, but despite his efforts his side finished on 291-9

Morley pulled off the biggest shock as they defeated Premier Division side Bradford & Bingley by 24 runs.

Morley were bowled out for 152 when they batted first despite a promising start.

Opener James McNichol (67) provided a sound platform but Morley were unable to fully capitalise as they lost their last seven wickets for 43 runs with Bailey Wightman (3-23) and Ed Brown (3-28) impressing.

Bradford and Bingley were reduced to 25-5 in reply and although captain Matthew Duce (44) led the fight back they were bowled out for 128.

Matthew Dowse (3-21) and Oliver Halliday (3-27) were chief destroyers for Morley.

The New Farnley pair of Alex Baldwin and Dan Hodgson both hit centuries in their side’s 49-run win at Wrenthorpe.

They shared a 233 run stand which bettered the previous Priestley Cup record of 210 held by New Zealand Test batsman Mark Greatbatch (114) and Nick Tubbs (82) for Yeadon against Yorkshire Bank.

Baldwin hit 118, including two sixes and 14 fours, while Hodgson’s 102, contained eight fours as Farnley made 310-4.

Irfan Amjad (74), Khalil Khan (41), Luke Patel (40) and James Glynn (39) led the Wrenthorpe reply but they finished on 261-9 as Sam Barraclough picked up 3-54.

Methley as they cruised to an eight-wicket win over Championship One outfit Ossett.

Jack McGahan (44) and Matthew Varley (32) were Ossett’s top scorers but Amir Hussain (3-20) and Sudara Udagedara (3-18) helped bowl them out for 157.

Jordan Laban (55no) and Adam Patel (45no) shared an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 84 as they guided their side home in just 22.1 overs.

Priestley Cup Quarter-finals: New Farnley v Morley, Woodlands v Methley, Pudsey St Lawrence v Hanging Heaton, East Bierley v Baildon. To be played June 23. Reserve: June 30

Priestley Shield, third round: Methley v East Bierley, Buttershaw SP v Pudsey Congs, Hanging Heaton v Pudsey St Lawrence, Wrenthorpe v Woodlands, Birstall v Batley, Hartshead Moor v Keighley or Northowram Fields, Bradford & Bingley or Baildon v New Farnley, Morley v Carlton.

Ties to be played June 23 Reserve: July 7