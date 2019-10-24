Former Batley Bulldogs player Lillycrop makes switch to rugby union with Cleckheaton

Former Batley Bulldogs forward Tom Lillycrop could be in line to make his Cleckheaton RUFC debut on Saturday when they travel to North One East leaders Driffield.

Lillycrop retired from Batley at the end of last season, due to the demands of playing and training at Championship rugby league level, but has now switched codes to join Cleckheaton.

Lillycrop is a former Bulldogs teammate of Mikey Hayward and was a school friend of Cleckheaton’s Olly Depledge, who have tempted him to switch to union.

Lillycrop will start on the bench at Driffield, but could feature at some stage in the back row.