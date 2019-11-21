Former Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR hooker Shaun Lunt signs for Batley Bulldogs

Betfred Championship side Batley Bulldogs have pulled off a huge coup with the signing of Grand Final-winning hooker Shaun Lunt.

Lunt finished last season at Leeds Rhinos,making six appearances after joining them from Hull KR, but was not kept on for 2020.

Bulldogs chief executive Paul Harrison described Lunt's arrival as a "massive signing".

He said: "To have a player with this level of experience is invaluable and we’re excited to be welcoming Shaun to the Bulldogs.”

Lunt, 32, had a spell with Castleford Tigers 14 years ago before three seasons with Workington Town.

He joined Huddersfield Giants in 2008 and was a member of Rhinos' Super League title-winning squad during a loan spell four years later, when he was also a Challenge Cup final runner-up.

Lunt joined Hull KR in 2015 and was made captain there two years later.

He also has one England cap and played twice for England Knights.