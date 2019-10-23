Former Yorkshire rugby league player turned wrestler shows Tyson Fury the ropes ahead of his WWE debut this month

Liversedge-born professional wrestler Luke Menzies has shown boxer Tyson Fury the ropes ahead of his WWE debut later this month.

Menzies, who goes by the alias of Ridge Holland, said he taught Fury some "Yorkshire grit" ahead of the boxer's WWE match with Braun Strowman on October 31.

The 31-year-old from West Yorkshire signed for the WWE in early 2018 and has spent the last number of months performing on the company's NXT shows.

Menzies used to be a professional rugby league player, starting his career with Batley Bulldogs in 2007.

He has also played for Dewsbury Rams and fellow Yorkshire clubs Hull KR, Hunslet and Halifax and had spells at Oldham and Swinton Lions.

But he has left behind his rugby career and has ambitions of becoming a WWE superstar.

Meanwhile, Fury has described himself as "a lifelong fan" of professional wrestling and is set to make a reported £9m from his clash with Strowman.

The Former unified world heavyweight champion will face the WWE superstar at the company's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Halloween night.