Golden-point defeat to Sheffield Eagles Craig Lingard's most disappointing as Batley Bulldogs boss

Batley Bulldogs chief Craig Lingard admitted that Sunday’s golden-point 19-18 defeat against Sheffield Eagles was his most disappointing since becoming head coach at Mount Pleasant.

The Bulldogs picked up one point from the clash at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as the game ended 18-18 after 80 minutes.

Batley Bulldogs v Sheffield Eagles. PIC: Paul Butterfield.

It is the first Championship game that has gone to golden-point extra time, which awards an extra competition point to the first team to score in 10 minutes of added time.

And it was the Eagles who claimed their first victory of the season as former Batley half-back Izaac Farrell kicked a drop-goal from 25 metres.

“That is as disappointed as I have been this year,” said Lingard at full time.

Batley went in 6-4 ahead at the interval while Sheffield finished the half with 12 men as another former Bulldog, Joel Farrell, was sin-binned for dissent.

But Sheffield, playing up the Mount Pleasant slope in the second period, went 16-6 ahead before Batley hit back.

Izaac Farrell added a penalty goal before James Brown plunged over with Dale Morton’s conversion 10 minutes from time taking the contest to extra time.

“I thought in the first half we played pretty well. We managed playing up the hill and managed the conditions," said Lingard.

“We were a couple of points up at half time which I thought we deserved but the start of the second half was pretty poor, that changed the complex of the game really.

“We didn’t start well, we dropped off a few tackles and Sheffield dominated the field position and got two tries from kicks, which we had identified in the preview.

“It is frustrating and disappointing that the dangers we highlighted as a coaching staff is what they threw at us.”

Batley had put themselves in a strong position at the interval as Shaun Lunt was awarded a penalty try after four minutes.

Ryan Millar hit back for the Eagles before Aaron Brown crossed for a second-half brace to give the visitors a 10-point lead.

Alistair Leak replied for Batley as he was first to react when a grubber kick rebounded off the post. Farrell’s penalty and Brown’s try saw the game finish level before Izaac Farrell’s kicked the one pointer in the second half of extra time.

“I have been here long enough as a player and a coach to know that you don’t have a god-given right to win the game because you are playing downhill,” said Lingard following Batley’s slow start to the second period.

“That is what I told the players at half-time. To win the game you have got to do all the right things and we didn’t.

“Whether the players had it in their head that it was going to be quite easy playing down the hill. That is a lesson for every single one of them in there, just because you are playing downhill, it doesn’t make the game easy.”